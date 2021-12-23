SAFD: Space heater caused fire at East Side home

San Antonio firefighters said a space heater caused a large fire at a home on the East Side on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters said a space heater caused a large fire at a home on the East Side on Thursday.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. in the 400 block of Nopal Street, near South New Braunfels Avenue and Interstate 10.

Authorities said an electric heater sparked a fire on the bed, but flames were contained to the front room of the home. There was smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

No one was injured and the homeowners were not there at the time.

Two dogs in the backyard were not in danger and were cared for by Animal Care Services until the owners returned.

Read also: