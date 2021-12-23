Teenager shot during robbery on West Side, police say

A teenager was shot in the leg during a robbery on Cedarhurst Drive near Valley Hi on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was shot in the leg during a robbery on a West Side street overnight, according to San Antonio police.

Officers found the wounded boy at around 12:45 a.m. Thursday at a Taco Bell on Valley Hi Drive, where he walked to after the shooting, police said.

The incident started when two males in their teens were walking on Cedarhurst Drive and a black car pulled up to them.

An unknown male got out of the black car and demanded the teens give him their belongings. The man took a gold chain, a bracelet and a phone, police said.

One of the teenagers pushed the man, and the man shot one of them in the leg, police said.

The man fled in the black vehicle as the shooting victim went to Taco Bell for help, according to SAPD. The other teenager took off running.

SAPD and EMS responded to the call.

