Arson investigators called after fire nearly destroys North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A home on the North Side was nearly destroyed overnight during a fire.

San Antonio firefighters said they arrived at the home in the 1600 block of El Monte Boulevard just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday to find it fully engulfed in flames.

The flames quickly spread throughout the house, destroying most of the home, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported, and the home was abandoned at the time.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The damage estimates were not disclosed.

