Photo by Associated Press, Illustration by Henry Keller

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 957 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

No new deaths were reported.

Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council reported there are 259 patients in the hospital. There are 37 patients on ventilators and 81 in the intensive care unit.

STRAC reported 18% of staffed beds available and 69% of ventilators available.

The risk level is “mild,” according to the latest Metro Health data.