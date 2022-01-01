Man hospitalized after car veers off road, strikes tree on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is critical condition after his car veered off the road and struck a tree on the Northwest Side Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the 5900 block of Thunder Drive around 11:53 p.m.

Police said a man, 24, was driving south on Callaghan Road when his car continued straight, even though the road curved to the left.

The man’s car jumped a curb, drove through the grass, crossed over on Thunder Dr. and struck a tree, authorities said.

The man was taken to University Hospital by EMS in critical condition. Police said the man suffered two broken legs and a severe laceration to his face and had to undergo surgery.

Police said prior to the man being transported, he showed signs of intoxication but was not evaluated due to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

