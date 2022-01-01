79º

Two people hospitalized after man hits them with a baseball bat, police say

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Navajo Street

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized after a man crashed into their car and attacked them with a baseball bat, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12:53 a.m., Saturday, in the 3000 block of Navajo Street.

Police said a man and his girlfriend were driving home after visiting a friend’s house on New Year’s Eve. However, they got lost and pulled over to look up directions.

That’s when a man driving the opposite way struck their car, police said. After the crash, the man then got out of his car with a baseball bat.

Police said as the other man was inspecting the damage to his car, the man hit him with the bat, causing a severe head injury.

Another man came to intervene but he was also hit in the head, authorities said.

Both men were taken by EMS to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police say the man fled the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

