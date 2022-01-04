Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of South Side convenience store

The Robbery occurred Nov. 14 around 1 p.m. at Stop and Shop in 930 block of E. Formosa

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in a robbery of a Side Side convenience store.

The incident occurred Sunday, Nov. 14 around 1 p.m. at the Stop and Shop convenience store in the 930 block of East Formosa Street.

According to police, the man (seen above) walked into the store and approached an employee standing behind the cash register. That’s when, police say, the suspect displayed a weapon and demanded cash.

Police said the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store.

SAPD said they searched the area for the man, but he was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.