Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination, booster clinic taking place Monday in front of Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic is taking place on Monday at the Bexar County Jail, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The event will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in front of the adult detention center in the 200 block of North Comal Street, not far from West Martin Street and Interstate 35 downtown.

The COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are free and no appointment is needed. For those wishing to receive a booster shot you should bring your vaccination card, the press release said.

The BCSO said as the COVID-19 infection rates continue to trend upwards in the community, the importance of mitigating the spread of the Omicron variant remains a priority for public health at-large. The Center for Disease Control recommends vaccinations for everyone ages 5 years old and older.

“Our community is undergoing a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, and we all need to continue to take precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “While the case numbers are surging, the data indicate that vaccines are preventing severe illness. Vaccines remain the best defense against any variant of COVID-19. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay home if you are sick.”

The pop-up clinic is being hosted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office along with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Texas Military Department, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, Bexar County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebecca Clay-Flores, and Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez.

