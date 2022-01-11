SAPD seeking public’s help identifying suspects, car in 2017 fatal shooting

SAPD need the public's help identifying this vehicle they say was involved in a 2017 fatal shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying and locating suspects who they say shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in 2017.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Highway 281 and Stadium Drive on Dec. 2, 2017.

Police say Ditramiq Hawkins was a passenger in a car driving from Foster Road and FM 78. Another car pulled up and began firing multiple shots at the car Hawkins was in, striking and killing her.

Authorities need help identifying the car pictured above and the people who were inside. The car has dark, tinted windows and body damage to the right rear passenger door.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.