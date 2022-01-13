Arrest made after boy, 16, beaten and robbed on the Southeast Side

One person has been arrested in the Jan. 2 assault and robbery of a 16-year-old on the Southeast Side.

Bexar County Jail records show Aaron Nathaniel Guillory, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

He accused the male victim of stealing his money, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

After Guillory didn’t find the money, Guillory and an underaged girl assaulted the victim, including striking him with a handgun, investigators said.

They then stole his cellphone, jacket and shoes while holding him at gunpoint before driving off, police said.

Records show Guillory was arrested on Wednesday. His bond is set at $65,000.

