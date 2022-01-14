Chimney fire damages attic of North Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a chimney fire at a North Side home late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just after 10 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Wyndale Street, found just south of Loop 410 near Wurzbach Road.

Firefighters said it appears the flue in the chimney became separated due to ground shifting and that it caused the fire to get into the attic of the house. The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident.

A battalion chief said that if you live in an area that has ground shifting -- which he said is pretty much all of San Antonio -- it may be worth hiring experts who can drop a camera down the chimney for inspection and make sure your fire place is safe before using.

Damage to the home is estimated at $20,000. There are no reports of injuries, fire officials said.