West Side shooting suspects on the run, residents fearful another shooting could happen soon

SAN ANTONIO – A home in the 300 block of Dolores Avenue on the West Side was the target of a drive-by shooting this week.

Four people were inside the home and one woman was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital. San Antonio police said it happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the suspects are still on the run.

A woman who lives at the house that was targeted didn’t want to go on camera, but she said her brother’s girlfriend was hit but is okay and back at home.

She was still shaken up and said she wasn’t sure why her home was targeted, adding whoever shot at them in the morning came back that same evening.

SAPD said they did go back to the home around 8 p.m. for a call of shots fired, but found no evidence of a shooting. Although neighbors in the area did hear gunfire.

“I believe there was about 10 and then the second time there was about 11 and then last night, six more,” said one man who did not want to be identified.

With the suspects not being caught, neighbors are fearful another shooting is coming. At least one bullet missed the home it was aiming for and hit another man’s fence.

“They go to target one home and innocent people get hurt and it’s scary… like I say, we’ve never experienced something like that.”

SAPD investigators did not describe the suspect’s vehicle.

They said this was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

In 2021, more violent crimes turned into homicides in San Antonio. SAPD Chief William McManus said he hopes to dissect problem areas into micro districts to be able to better investigate.

