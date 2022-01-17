Cleanup underway following fire at abandoned home on East Side

A fire broke out on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in the 400 block of Aransas Avenue near South Hackberry Street.

SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned home on the East Side was heavily damaged due to a fire on Monday morning.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Aransas Avenue near South Hackberry Street.

According to firefighters, a homeless man was inside the home and set a fire to keep warm. The man thought he extinguished the fire but woke up to flames in the home.

He was able to escape without injury, and he was later detained by police.

Crews say the damage to the house is estimated at around $50,000.

