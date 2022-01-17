37º

Motorcyclist injured in crash along Interstate 35 on Northeast Side

The crash happened on I-35 near Randolph Blvd, Weidner Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A motorcyclist crashed on Interstate 35 North near Randolph Boulevard and Weidner Road on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a head injury following a crash on the Northeast Side late Sunday night.

San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Interstate 35 North near Randolph Boulevard and Weidner Road.

The male motorcyclist, believed to be in his 40s, drove off the road and crashed into the metal guardrail between the access lanes and main lanes of I-35 North, police said.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in unknown condition. Police said he was wearing a helmet, but he suffered a head injury.

At this time it is unclear why the man drove off the road.

