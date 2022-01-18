Investigation underway after homeless man is shot in hip, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the hip early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Alta Sita Street, not far from West Commerce Street and South General McMullen Drive after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a homeless man was shot once behind an abandoned business. Police said the victim didn’t provide much information and couldn’t explain how or why he was shot.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing, police said.