SAPD: Victim uncooperative after being found shot in backside

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot Monday evening was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11:40 p.m. to the 450 block of Hot Wells Boulevard, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and Interstate 37 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to his backside. He was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injury.

Officials said the victim was not very cooperative, so they don’t have much to go on. The victim did say the shooting happened while he was on a bike and that a vehicle pulled up to him and some words were exchanged. A bike however, was not found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call. A witness told police they heard the gunshot, but didn’t witness it.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.