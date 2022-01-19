71º

Animal Care Services warns people to protect pets, report violations ahead of San Antonio’s freezing weather

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Winter weather is approaching San Antonio and Animal Care Services is reminding pet owners to bring in their four-legged friends before the freeze.

Several days of wintery weather is expected this week and area residents are urged to bring all pets inside, including outdoor dogs.

Animal Care Officers will be on patrol through the rest of the week addressing potential violations.

A new state law that went into effect Tuesday states that unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors, however, the practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.

“State and city animal laws also dictate dogs cannot be left outdoors restrained and unattended in the case of officially defined extreme weather or situations in which an animal is in severe distress,” according to a statement from ACS.

Pet owners are legally required to provide shelter, shade, and access to drinkable water to their animals at all times.

Anyone found to be in violation of pet laws could face impoundment of their pet, fines up to $2 thousand dollars, and 180 days in jail for repeat offenders.

Anyone who needs to report possible ordinance violations is asked to call 311.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

