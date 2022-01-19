Driver extracted from vehicle following crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver who was pinned inside his vehicle during a crash was extracted by firefighters late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Highway 281 northbound, near Bitters Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, a man in his 30s was driving when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and jumped the median and rolled the vehicle over.

Police said the driver became pinned inside as a result of the crash. Firefighters had to cut him free from the vehicle.

The driver was taken by EMS to an area hospital with minor injuries. His name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD said the man was found not to be intoxicated. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.