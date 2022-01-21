City of San Antonio, Bexar County officials to provide COVID-19 winter surge update at 2 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – As the City of San Antonio and Bexar County continues to respond to the rising surge of new COVID-19 cases being reported daily, as well as an increase in demand for testing and an increase in hospitalizations, city and county officials will provide an update on efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus to help keep residents safe.

You can watch a livestream of the event, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., in the video player above.

The following officials are scheduled to provide remarks at the news conference:

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff

Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob

Metro Health Medical Director Dr. Junda Woo

Eric Epley, CEO of South Texas Regional Advisory Council

Also on KSAT.com: