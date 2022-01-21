Heroin, cocaine found during drug bust at East Side home, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in custody Friday after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office raided an East Side home and found four kilograms of heroin and two kilograms of cocaine, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputies served the search warrant at the home in the 500 block of Porter Street, where they found the drugs, which are estimated to be worth roughly $400,000. Investigators also seized multiple firearms, thousands of dollars in cash and expensive apparel from the home.

BCSO seized firearms and expensive apparel from the home, along with roughly $40,000 in cash. (KSAT)

Salazar said the value of the seizure may rise as deputies continue to search the home.

“According to one of the lieutenants that briefed me, she said it just seems like every we look, there’s more drugs to be found,” Salazar said.

Salazar did not identify the man and woman who were taken into custody in connection with the raid. It’s unclear what charges they will face.