Residents of North Side home displaced for night following house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – The residents of a North Side home were displaced for the night following a house fire early Friday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block of West Wildwood, not far from West Avenue and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a CPS Energy meter arcing on the side of a house. The arcing caused a grass fire and was near the edge of the roof, fire officials said.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire and got into the attic to make sure there was no extension into the home. Everyone got out of the house safely and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The residents of the home however, had to be displaced for the night.

Fire crews had to wait on CPS Energy officials to arrive to cut the power to the home.

Both the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department originally answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.