Corina Bianca Flores, 15, has been missing since Jan. 18, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help to locate a missing teenager.

Corina Bianca Flores, 15, has been missing since Tuesday. She was last seen in the 9700 block of Broadripple St.

Flores was wearing a black sweater with blue jeans. She is four feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Also on KSAT: