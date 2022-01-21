Search underway for missing 78-year-old man last seen on NW Side, San Antonio police say

Peddy Reynolds Jr. disappeared around 1 p.m., Thursday, in the 2700 block of Westover Circle.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 78-year-old man last seen on the city’s Northwest Side.

Peddy Reynolds Jr. disappeared around 1 p.m., Thursday, in the 2700 block of Westover Circle, according to San Antonio police. He’s described as having black hair, brown eyes, a black and white goatee and was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket and blue jeans.

He is also diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and police believe his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Reynolds Jr. is traveling in a gray Ford Escape with Texas license plate LXT8938.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts are urged to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.