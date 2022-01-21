Woman charged with murder in slaying of 34-year-old man near Northeast Side homeless camp

San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say was involved in the slaying of a 34-year-old man in a field near a Northeast Side homeless camp last Saturday morning.

Debra Guerra, 48, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Jan. 14, just before 1 a.m. Aldo Uribe was shot and killed in the 14100 block of Nacogdoches Road.

Police said they believe Guerra drove the getaway vehicle involved in the murder.

Officers were initially called to the scene for shots fired. When they arrived they found Uribe in an open field dead from a gunshot wound.

A caller told police they heard gunfire and moments later, saw two people get into a white Ford F150 truck and leave the area.

Uribe was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The affidavit says after talking to several witnesses and Guerra, investigators determined that the shooting may have been in retaliation for an assault between Uribe, Guerra and two of Guerra’s friends.

Police said that while Guerra may not have pulled the trigger, they believe she was still involved. Two men were with Guerra during the shooting, but so far no other arrests have been made.

