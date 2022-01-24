Off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s deputy arrested on DWI charge, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s deputy is facing possible termination after being arrested for drunken driving overnight, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rolando A. Garza, 27, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Sunday by San Antonio police and is charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, according to authorities.

Garza has served with the sheriff’s office for four years and is assigned to the detention bureau. However, following his arrest, he has been placed on administrative leave pending termination “in accordance with BCSO policies and procedures,” officials said in a release.

A separate administrative investigation is ongoing, pending the outcome of Garza’s criminal case, the BCSO said.

Garza’s bond is set at $8,000 and he is still being held in the Bexar County Jail, court records show.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.