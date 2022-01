SAN ANTONIO – Two West Side homes sustained minor damage and a shed was destroyed due to a fire on Monday morning.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the blaze just after 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Micklejohn Street, near North Zarzamora Street.

A shed caught fire, and the heat radiated to a home on the same property and another home across the street, SAFD said.

The shed was a total loss. Arson investigators were called to find the cause of the fire.

No one was injured.

