Man wanted in armed robbery of Southwest Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Southwest Side convenience store earlier this month.

Authorities said the man went to the Kim’s Express store in the 5400 block of W. Military Drive, near Five Palms Drive, at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13.

He demanded money while holding a gun, authorities said. He then ran away in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

