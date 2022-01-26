50º

1 person injured in house fire on South Side, damage to home estimated at $85K, SAFD says

Fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in 1000 block of Keats Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Keats Street house fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was injured in a single-story house fire on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Keats Street, not far from Division Avenue and Interstate 35.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a fully involved fire with flames coming from both the windows and roof of the home. The fire was put out quickly and without incident, the fire department said.

A lieutenant with SAFD said a resident inside the house had lit a warmer next to a mattress in an attempt to stay warm, but the mattress caught fire. The resident suffered minor injuries to his hand and was taken to an area hospital.

A sport utility vehicle next to the house was also destroyed by the flames, fire officials said.

Damage to the home is estimated at $85,000.

