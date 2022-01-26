Man hit, killed on West Side street identified by authorities

A man who was fatally struck by at least one vehicle on the West Side on Tuesday morning has been identified as Gilbert Arredondo, 29.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally struck by at least one vehicle on the West Side on Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said Gilbert Arredondo, 29, died of multiple blunt force injuries. San Antonio police officers found him lying in the middle of the street in the 2900 block of Culebra Road at around 12:30 a.m.

Officers at the scene said he had been hit by two vehicles, and both drivers left the scene. A later report from SAPD mentioned only one driver, and they said that person returned to the scene.

SAPD did not clarify the number of vehicles involved or say if that person who returned to the scene is facing charges.

The case remains under investigation.

