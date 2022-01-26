San Antonio police find baseball bat allegedly used by boys in attack on their mother

Two boys, 12 and 16, are accused of beating and stabbing their own mother.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police investigators say they found at least one of the items that two boys allegedly used in an attack on their own mother.

Officers searching the far West side apartment complex where it happened early Wednesday located a baseball bat beneath a bench at a playground.

Police believe the two boys, ages 12 and 16-years-old, used that bat to beat their mother during an attack inside their home around 5 a.m.

RELATED: Far West Side woman stabbed, beaten allegedly by her own sons

The woman also was stabbed, police say.

They say after the attack, she was able to call 911 and request help.

Police kept watch over the second floor apartment where the attack happened. (KSAT 12 News)

Officers arriving in the 8000 block of West Military found the victim in critical condition.

She was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Police quickly determined that she and her two sons were the only ones in the home at the time of the attack.

Ad

They say they found the older son still inside the apartment when they arrived, but the 12-year-old had run away.

Officers searched the neighborhood and quickly tracked him down nearby.

Both of the children are now in police custody.

Police say the case is still under investigation, and they don’t yet know the reason for the violence.