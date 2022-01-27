Fire at vacant warehouse just north of downtown likely started by the homeless, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant warehouse just north of downtown early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. in the 800 block of East Locust Street, not far from The Pearl and North St. Mary’s Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming from the building, which had been sectioned off into individual offices. They were able to put out the fire without incident.

Fire officials said it looks like homeless people had been inside and may have started the fire to a “bunch of junk”, in an attempt to stay warm. They all fled prior to firefighters arriving. There were no reports of injuries.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 10 units answered the call.

A damage estimate to the building was not released.