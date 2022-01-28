NBPD identifies man killed in single-car crash along I-35

SAN ANTONIO – New Braunfels police say speed likely played a factor in a deadly single-car crash along Interstate 35 on Thursday night.

The driver crashed his 2004 Honda Civic just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of North Business I-35.

Police said the driver failed to negotiate a curve from the southbound I-35 frontage road, drove into the grassy median and rolled his vehicle over several times, police said. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

NBPD identified the man as s31-year old Jarlen Droutsas Giacona of Austin.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.

