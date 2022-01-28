54º

LIVE

Local News

Police deciding whether woman will face charges in stabbing of man near downtown

Victim, 35, was stabbed multiple times, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, Crime Fighters, San Antonio, SAPD
San Antonio police say they’re still trying to learn more about a stabbing Thursday night that left a man seriously wounded and a woman in handcuffs.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they’re still trying to learn more about a stabbing Thursday night that left a man seriously wounded and a woman in handcuffs.

It appears they have not determined yet whether the 40-year-old woman, the suspect in this case, will face criminal charges.

Officers who responded to an apartment in the 200 block of Victor Street shortly before 10 p.m. found both the woman and the 35-year-old victim at the home.

They say the two are a couple who had been involved in some sort of domestic dispute just before things took an especially violent turn.

Officers said they believed the woman stabbed the man at some point, leaving him with several cuts on his body.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

At the scene, police said he was stable, although a report later listed him as being in critical condition.

Police took the woman into custody.

A report says their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email