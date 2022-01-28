Police deciding whether woman will face charges in stabbing of man near downtown

San Antonio police say they’re still trying to learn more about a stabbing Thursday night that left a man seriously wounded and a woman in handcuffs.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they’re still trying to learn more about a stabbing Thursday night that left a man seriously wounded and a woman in handcuffs.

It appears they have not determined yet whether the 40-year-old woman, the suspect in this case, will face criminal charges.

Officers who responded to an apartment in the 200 block of Victor Street shortly before 10 p.m. found both the woman and the 35-year-old victim at the home.

They say the two are a couple who had been involved in some sort of domestic dispute just before things took an especially violent turn.

Officers said they believed the woman stabbed the man at some point, leaving him with several cuts on his body.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

At the scene, police said he was stable, although a report later listed him as being in critical condition.

Police took the woman into custody.

A report says their investigation is ongoing.