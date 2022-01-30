3 women critically injured following North Side crash, officials say

Three women are critically injured following an overnight crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Three women are critically injured following an overnight crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:21 a.m. Sunday on IH-10 West and Fresno Street.

Officers were called to the scene for a major accident. When they arrived, they found one vehicle was heavily damaged and three women inside were injured.

The vehicle had been heading south on the highway when it lost control and crashed, police said. A 28-year-old woman was the driver, and two other women, in their early 40s, were passengers.

All of the women were taken by EMS to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver is expected to be charged with two counts of intoxication assault.

More on KSAT: