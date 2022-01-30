69º

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to launch rocket carrying Italian satellite from Florida

The launch is set for 5:11 p.m. Sunday and will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A Falcon 9 launch from Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (©Wirestock - stock.adobe.com)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that is carrying an Italian satellite is set to launch from Florida Saturday evening, according to a report from ClickOrlando.

The launch is set for 5:11 p.m. Sunday at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Company officials said the launch was delayed for 24 hours due to inclement weather affecting pre-launch operations. However, as of Sunday afternoon, the weather is over 90% favorable.

The rocket is carrying the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation Flight Model 2, which is the second of four satellites made by the Italian Space Agency (ASI), according to ClickOrlando.

The satellites are used to “develop imagery of the Earth’s surface” for civil and military purposes, ClickOrlando reports. You can learn more about the satellites here.

We’ll be livestreaming the event in the video player above.

