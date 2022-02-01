Abandoned restaurant on West Side destroyed by fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a vacant restaurant on the city’s West Side late Monday night.

The fire was called in just after 11 p.m. in the 1220 block of South Brazos Street, not far from Guadalupe Street and South Laredo Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the former restaurant fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials said they had to fight the fire defensively, and that they couldn’t stop the building from being totally destroyed.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team has since been called to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department, EMS and CPS Energy all answered the call.

No injuries were reported.