2 neighbors recovering after shooting each other during dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say two men who were critically wounded in a West Side neighborhood appear to have shot each other and are now recovering at an area hospital.

Someone else who lives nearby called police to the 100 block of Mercedes Street shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

That person reported hearing an argument, followed by the sound of gunshots.

Officers arrived and found the two men on the ground, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They said it appears that both had fired shots, wounding the other, during some sort of verbal dispute.

The two men, one 53-year-old man and the other a 42-year-old man, live across the street from each other, police said.

Investigators did not find anyone in the area right away who actually witnessed the shooting.

Several neighbors Wednesday morning told KSAT 12 News they either were not home at the time or did not notice what was happening.

Police say the two wounded men were not offering a lot of information.