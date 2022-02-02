Extended interview: Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales on the use of confidential informants

This story is part of a KSAT 12 Defenders investigation into the use of confidential informants by law enforcement. The one-hour special report airs on KSAT 12 on Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. Find more here.

Joe Gonzales was sworn into office in January 2019 with a promise of reform and accountability.

Prior to being elected Bexar County District Attorney, Gonzales served as a trial prosecutor in the D.A.’s office in the early 90′s before being promoted to Assistant District Attorney. Gonzales also spent 22 years as a criminal defense attorney.

In this extended interview, District Attorney Gonzales discusses the cases involving Rexina-Linan Juarez, John Cape, Louie Garcia and Rubee Sandoval, how it happened, what’s being done to avoid it happening in the future, and his thoughts on proposed reforms.

