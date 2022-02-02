Family of 5 displaced after house fire caused by heating lamp, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A family of five was displaced from their home Wednesday morning following a house fire on the city’s Southeast Side.

The fire was called in around 12:15 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Hartford, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and Pecan Valley Drive.

Firefighters said the fire started outside the home from a heating lamp that caught a dog house on fire. The flames made its way up the house to the attic, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident.

The residents of the home will now have to find a place to stay for the time being, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.

Both the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department answered the call.

A damage estimate was not released.