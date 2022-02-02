SAFD crews extinguish fire in 2-story building just west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a structure fire just west of downtown late Tuesday night.

The fire was called in just before 11 p.m. at a commercial building in the 900 block of West Houston Street, not far from Interstate 10 and West Commerce Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames on the second story of the building. Fire officials said firefighters had to ladder up to the second level in order to knock out the flames. The fire was put out quickly and without incident.

Fire investigators say they believe the fire started near a sofa and that the building was being used for storage as there are no working utilities inside. Authorities said they think the fire may have started by people trying to stay warm.

Both the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department answered the call.

Damage to the building is estimated around $15,000, fire officials said.