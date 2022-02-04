‘No dye packs’: Man charged in 3 North Side robberies leaves notes behind, police say

Tyrone Spencer Johns, 54, was charged with three counts of robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of three robberies at North Side banks.

Tyrone Spencer Johns, 54, was charged with three counts of robbery following the latest incident on Thursday, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Thursday, the man handed an employee at a North Side Bank of America a note that stated “100′s 50′s 20′s 10′s 5′s and no dye packs.”

He was apprehended afterward, and police said he fit the description of the suspect in another robbery from Sept. 17.

On that day, Johns allegedly robbed the same Bank of America and a nearby Frost Bank while wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, police said.

Officers later found the jersey and a note that said “BANK ROBBERY” and “give me $3,000″ nearby, but he suspect wasn’t found.

While being questioned by police after Thursday’s incident, Johns admitted to robbing the banks because he “needed money.”

