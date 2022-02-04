35º

SAISD to provide curbside meals for children at some schools Friday afternoon

Distribution scheduled from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday or while supplies last

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD’s Child Nutrition Services staff will distribute meals at select curbside locations from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday or while supplies last.

A lunch and breakfast meal bundle will be distributed to all children 18 years of age and younger. Children do not have to be enrolled in SAISD to participate.

Meal pick-up guidelines:

If the child is not present in the car during curbside meal pickup, please be prepared to present one of the following:

  • Official letter/email from the school listing children enrolled
  • Individual student report cards
  • Attendance record from parent portal on school website
  • Birth certificate for children
  • Student ID cards

Curbside locations:

  • Jefferson High School, 723 Donaldson Ave, 78201
  • Lanier High School, 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd, 78207
  • Edison High School, 701 Santa Monica Drive, 78212
  • Sam Houston High School, 4635 E. Houston St, 78220
  • Highlands High School, 3118 Elgin Ave, 78210
  • Rhodes Middle School, 3000 Tampico St, 78207
  • Poe Middle School, 814 Aransas Ave, 78210
  • Beacon Hill Elementary School, 1411 W. Ashby Place, 78201
  • Washington Elementary School, 1823 Nolan St, 78202
  • Graebner Elementary School, 530 Graebner Ave, 78225
  • Schenck Elementary School, 101 Kate Schenck Ave, 78223
  • Japhet Academy, 314 Astor St, 78210
  • ML King Academy, 3501 M.L. King Drive, 78220

