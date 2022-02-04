SAISD to provide curbside meals for children at some schools Friday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD’s Child Nutrition Services staff will distribute meals at select curbside locations from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday or while supplies last.

A lunch and breakfast meal bundle will be distributed to all children 18 years of age and younger. Children do not have to be enrolled in SAISD to participate.

Meal pick-up guidelines:

If the child is not present in the car during curbside meal pickup, please be prepared to present one of the following:

Official letter/email from the school listing children enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal on school website

Birth certificate for children

Student ID cards

Curbside locations: