4 women in custody after vehicle crashes with SUV west of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Four women are in San Antonio police custody after officers said they left a party, fired gunshots and crashed their vehicle with another just west of downtown.

The incident happened around 12:55 a.m. Sunday on W. Salinas and N. Colorado.

Police said the four women were kicked out of a party on W. Salinas and they angrily got into a vehicle and fired gunshots into the air. No one was struck by the gunfire.

The women’s vehicle sped away from the scene and their driver ran through a stop sign on N. Colorado, according to police. That’s when their vehicle was t-boned by an SUV who was heading northbound.

The impact caused the women’s vehicle to take out a street sign before it crashed head-on with a tree. The two people in the SUV were evaluated by EMS but did not go to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of the women’s vehicle was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

All four women were taken into custody and multiple charges are pending. The investigation continues.

