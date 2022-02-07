Cibolo man arrested after firing rounds during domestic disturbance, hitting passing vehicle in neighborhood, police say

Brock Clement, 41, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

CIBOLO, Texas – Cibolo police arrested a man who they say fired a gun multiple times during a domestic dispute. One of the bullets hit a car that was driving in the neighborhood.

Brock Clement, 41, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence for the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Burkwood Lane at about 3 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.

Cibolo police said the officers determined that Clement discharged multiple rounds from a handgun toward the street during a domestic disturbance. One of the rounds hit a passing car. The driver was not injured.

Clement was booked in the Guadalupe County Jail with bonds totaling $100,000.

Police are asking anyone with information that could be helpful in their investigation to call them at 210-659-1999 or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 877-403-8477. Tips can also be sent by texting “Guadalupe” plus your tip to 274637 or by using the See It, Say It, Send It smartphone app.

