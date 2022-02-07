Police trying to find out who shot, killed man outside family’s East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out who shot a man only steps away from his family’s East Side home early Monday morning.

Staff at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed the death of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s.

Relatives called 911 around 5:30 a.m. after waking up to gunfire, then finding him in the driveway of the home, located in the 200 block of Longview Drive.

One neighbor, who also heard the gunfire, said it “sounded like a machine gun.”

Officers arrived and determined the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Police said, early on, that they did not have any information about who shot the man or why.

They say the man was unconscious when they found him, and relatives told them they didn’t hear or see anything until after he was shot.

Officers went door-to-door looking for answers, but said they did not develop any leads at that time on the shooter.