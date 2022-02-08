34º

Arson investigation underway after vehicle fire at Southwest Side home, firefighters say

Fire was reported around 3 a.m. in 200 block of Heathers Pond

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Heathers Pond fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are looking into a vehicle fire outside a home on the city’s far Southwest Side early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 3 a.m. by a neighbor in the 200 block of Heathers Pond, not far from Loop 410 and Medina Base Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a vehicle on fire and a gas can next to it. The fire spread to part of the roof’s overhang nearby, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident.

Authorities say arson is being considered since the woman who lives at the home was having issues with an ex-boyfriend.

A damage estimate is not currently known. No injuries were reported.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

