Bexar County judicial candidates featured in San Antonio Bar Association, NOWCastSA forum

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page.

Candidates running for Bexar County judicial offices will take part in a forum hosted by the San Antonio Bar Association and NOWCastSA.

The political forum will be held Friday at 5:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article.

Friday’s forum will include candidates from both parties running for county judge, Pct. 4 commissioner, district attorney, district clerk and county clerk.

Candidates will use the forum as an opportunity to educate voters on their views ahead of the primary election.

Early voting begins on Feb. 14. Election Day is March 1.

To check your voter registration status in Bexar County, click here. To find out which precinct you live in, click here.

Ad

See the full Republican ballot here and Democratic ballot in Bexar County here.

Read more on our Vote 2022 page: