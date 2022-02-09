59º

Man charged in 2019 fatal stabbing sentenced to 32 years in prison

Jimmy Turner eligible for parole in 16 years

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – As part of a plea deal, a man charged with a 2019 murder at a Northeast Side motel was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Tuesday.

Jimmy Turner was accused of stabbing to death Kevin Ryan on Oct. 28, 2019, after the two got into an argument over a woman they both were seeing.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Turner asked for leniency saying he acted in self-defense, but other witnesses who took the stand described Turner as being enraged and even attacking the woman he was involved with.

“He indicated to me had her sister not intervened or law enforcement he may have killed her,” the lead detective on the case said.

Late last year, Turner pled no contest and accepted a plea deal in this case and 32 years was the maximum he could get.

He is eligible for parole in 16 years.

