Tipped-over space heater to blame for East Side house fire that killed woman

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators believe a fire in an East Side home that killed a woman was started by a space heater that had fallen over.

Firefighters say they found heavy fire toward the back side of the home, located in the 200 block of Utah Street, when they arrived after 1 a.m. Thursday.

They also found a man who had escaped the fire, suffering from burns, outside the home.

However, they quickly learned there was a woman who was still inside the residence.

Fire crews who were trying to rescue her had to back out for a time when the fire became too intense.

When they eventually reached her, they say the woman, believed to be in her 90s, already was dead.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his burns.

Investigators spent hours going through what was left of the home, and later determined that the space heater sparked the fire.

The woman, who had not been identified as of late Thursday morning, is the third person to die in a fire this week.

Tuesday morning, crews knocked down a fire at a home in the 9500 block of Mider and found a 67-year-old woman dead in a bedroom.

An SAFD public information officer later disclosed that the fire was caused by her smoking in bed. Her husband escaped the fire with minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters who put out another fire at a home in West Bexar County also found a body there.

They did not identify the person who died but did say the owner of the home, in the 9800 block of Misty Plain, is still unaccounted for.

Yet another fire last month also resulted in death for a North side woman in her 60s, as well as her three dogs.

In that case, her husband managed to escape the fire but suffered some burns.

Neighbors told KSAT 12 News at that time that a couple delivering newspapers in the 100 block of Brightwood Place had noticed the fire and alerted them to it.