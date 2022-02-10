Vacant, for-sale West Side house destroyed by flames, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant home on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in around 6:45 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Guadalupe Street, not far from South Brazos Street and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said the flames started in the back of the home and that it may have been the result of someone trying to stay warm. The fire caught an overhang on the house and set it on fire, fire officials said.

The small, wooden home is now a total loss. The house is presently for sale and currently vacant. The fire chief said even though the house could technically be repaired, it wouldn’t make sense economically.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as seven units answered the call.

No injuries were reported.